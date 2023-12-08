LeBron James Takes Los Angeles Lakers To In-Season Tournament Final

LeBron James recorded thirty points as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 133-89 in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament semi-final.

LeBron James changed the game for the Lakers after spending just 23 minutes on the court, recording five rebounds and eight assists.

James, who had made nine of his twelve field goals, took a break in the fourth quarter after the Lakers handily trounced the Pelicans 43–17 in the third quarter.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham called James “extraordinary” following the team’s victory.

The coach added: “He is the ultimate tone-setter.

“His energy, him sacrificing his body – three charges. He set the tone for us on both ends of the basketball court tonight.”

James who will turn 39-year-old in December has been phenomenal throughout the year. He is expected to maintain the form in the final against Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Indiana Pacers defeated Milwaukee Bucks 128-119 in Thursday’s other semi-final to book a place in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament final.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers in scoring in the first semi-final of the competition with 27 points and 15 assists, helping them overcome the top-seeded Bucks.

The most valuable player in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, led the Bucks with 37 points and 10 rebounds but that wasn’t enough to win the game for his team.