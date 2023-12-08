Gridlock As Alapere Bridge Collapses In Lagos State (Photos)

The Alapere overhead bridge in Lagos State has collapsed, affecting the outbound lane of the 3rd Mainland Bridge and causing traffic gridlock.

Naija News understands the overhead bridge was destroyed on Thursday night by a trailer carrying a container.

However, according to TVC, some residents and responders who have been there all night have been able to partially open the road to traffic and are making efforts to move the truck.

In the meantime, motorists are advised to use alternative routes out of Lagos.

Giving further details via his account on the X platform on Friday morning, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Jubril Gawat said the pedestrian bridge was destroyed by a vehicle at top speed.

He however assured that the road will soon be reopened for motorists as relevant agencies have been working on the scene.

He wrote: “As at 11:08 PM yesterday night, A ‘vehicle’ (in the first picture) was coming into the State on top speed and hit the Alapere Pedestrian Bridge and destroyed that section (outward Lagos).

“The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority @followlastma led by the Special Adviser on Transportation, Hon.@Sola_Giwa and GM LASTMA, Olalekan Oki Bakare and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were on ground all through the night to manage the situation and divert the traffic.

“The Alapere Division of the Lagos Police Command were also very supportive of the operation and worked with the team all through the night.

“At the moment, the road would soon be open for motorists to use. The Lagos Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to perform an integrity test for the other section of the pedestrian bridge (inward Lagos).”