Delta CDHR Secretary Ossai Is Dead

The Secretary of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) in Delta State, Comrade Ogaga Darlington Ossai, has reportedly passed away.

Naija News learnt that Ossai died after battling an undiscosed illness.

The CDHR Chairman, Comrade A. P. Edariese, confirmed the sad development in a terse statement made available to newsmen on Friday morning, expressing his profound sorrow for the untimely loss of Ossai.

“This loss, to say the least, is a great one not only to us in the State Branch but to the entire CDHR Nigeria family and his beloved family he now left behind.

“May God grant us in CDHR, his family and Nigeria at large the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. We call for prayers from all for God to grant his gentle soul rest in his bosom in Jesus Christ’s name,” Daily Post quoted Edariese.

Meanwhile, an Appeal Court Judge, Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh, has reportedly died.

Naija News learnt that Ikyegh, a native of Benue State, passed away at age 65.

According to the WHISTLER, a registrar of the Court of Appeal, Josephine J. Ekperobe, confirmed Ikyegh’s demise.

Ekperobe stated, “A deeply painful loss. May his beloved soul rest in peace. Amen.”

Recall that Ikyegh led the panel that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant access to the legal teams of President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party’s Peter Obi to inspect materials used during the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Ikyegh graduated from the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, in 1980.

He was appointed a judge of the High Court of Benue State on March 27, 1991, before being elevated to the Court of Appeal on July 16, 2010.

Story continues below advertisement



In 2019, Ikyegh was part of the 5-man panel that presided over the presidential election petition between Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari.