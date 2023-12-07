Appeal Court Judge Who Granted Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, Access To Election Materials Is Dead

Appeal Court Judge, Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Ikyegh, a native of Benue State, passed away at age 65.

According to the WHISTLER, a registrar of the Court of Appeal, Josephine J. Ekperobe, confirmed Ikyegh’s demise.

Ekperobe stated, “A deeply painful loss. May his beloved soul rest in peace. Amen.”

Recall that Ikyegh led the panel that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant access to the legal teams of President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party’s Peter Obi to inspect materials used during the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Ikyegh graduated from the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, in 1980.

He was appointed a judge of the High Court of Benue State on March 27, 1991, before being elevated to the Court of Appeal on July 16, 2010.

In 2019, Ikyegh was part of the 5-man panel that presided over the presidential election petition between Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari.

In related news, an elder statesman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Frank Kokori, has been confirmed dead.

Naija News understands that the former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) died at exactly 1:30 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023, coincidentally on his birthday at exactly 80.

According to Tribune, Kokori’s passage was disclosed at about 2:30 am by his personal assistant, Atawada Barry Oke.

Oke disclosed that the former labour leader’s health relapsed on Monday as he was unable to interact with people around him while he was placed on life support.

Kokori’s death came barely one month after he cried out from his hospital bed on Thursday, November 9, 2023, that he had been neglected and abandoned to die in spite of his huge contribution to the democratic growth of the country.