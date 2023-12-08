Crude Oil Theft: Nigerian Navy Captures Oil Vessel With 17 Crew Members

The Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Igbokoda, Ondo State, announced on Thursday that it successfully apprehended the MT VINNALARIS 1 LAGOS, a 77-meter-long Motor Tanker involved in crude oil theft.

The vessel, carrying 17 crew members, was caught illegally siphoning crude oil from a wellhead at the EBESAN oil field, approximately 7 nautical miles off the Awoye riverine community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Director of Naval Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, stated in a release from Abuja that the vessel’s arrest was the result of credible intelligence received by the base regarding the illicit activities of crude oil thieves in the area. The swift deployment of FOB Igbokoda personnel allowed for the successful interception of the vessel and its crew.

“Notably, as the anti-Crude Oil Theft Patrol Team of FOB IGBOKODA approached MT VINNALARIS 1 LAGOS, the 2 x boats attached to the vessel fled on sighting the naval personnel, which confirmed the engagement of the vessel in illegality.

“Accordingly, on arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the vessel was actively involved in siphoning crude oil from both sides of the wellhead.

“Consequently, upon further search and interrogation, it was further discovered that the vessel had onboard 17 crew members of Nigerian nationality,” he said.

Ayo-Vaughan revealed that the apprehended vessel, MT VINNALARIS 1 LAGOS, possessed a storage capacity of approximately 15,000 metric tonnes, with about 500 metric tonnes of crude oil loaded at the time of arrest.

Emphasizing the commitment of the Nigerian Navy to curbing crude oil theft and unlawful activities in Nigeria’s maritime domain, he underscored that the arrest serves as a testament to this dedication.

Issuing a stern warning, Ayo-Vaughan stated that the Nigerian Navy will utilize all lawful means at its disposal to track down and apprehend individuals involved in illegal activities within Nigeria’s maritime environment.

This declaration emphasizes the Navy’s determination to enforce maritime security and combat illicit practices in the nation’s waters.