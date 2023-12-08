Ansu Fati To Stay Out Of Football Until February

Brighton loanee, Ansu Fati will have to stay away from football until late February due to an injury that has sidelined him since November.

The last time Ansu Fati who joined Brighton on loan from FC Barcelona last summer, played for the Premier League club was on November 25, 2023, against Nottingham Forest.

He sustained an injury and had to be forced out of the game which ended in a 3-2 win for his Premier League side. The Spanish forward was seen hobbling out of the pitch which goes to show the severity of the injury.

Ahead of the Premier League game between Brighton and Burnley which is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Brighton’s coach, Roberto de Zerbi stated that the 21-year-old Spanish forward will be out for some time but did not elaborate on the extent of the injury.

The coach said: “The news about Ansu Fati is I think he needs three months from the day of the injury.

“It’s bad news for us because he was playing better, he was understanding better the idea. I’m sorry for him, I’m sorry for the team.”

In his 14 appearances across all competitions since joining Brighton on a season-long loan from Barcelona in September, Ansu Fati has scored four goals.

Brighton will pay for 80% of Fati’s contract up until the end of June, which comes to a payroll bill of more than £7 million.

Fati, a Guinea-Bissau native, chose to represent Spain in the World Cup and was included in their squad the previous year. He inked a new contract with Barcelona in 2021, which was to last until 2027 and included a one billion euro buyout clause.