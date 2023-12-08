Agada And Akume Not Involved In Fight Between APC And Gov Alia – Zonal Chairmen

The zonal chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State have said the crisis rocking the party is between the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia and the party.

The chairmen insisted that the fracas had nothing to do with Comr. Austin Agada and the leader of the party in the state and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen George Akume.

The chairmen, led by Bishop Pinot Ogbaji, the Zone C chairman, said this in a no-holds-barred press conference in Makurdi on Thursday.

Ogbaji explained that the dissatisfaction in the party is due to Alia’s neglect of the party since his inauguration and the lack of consultation with them in the appointment of caretaker committee chairmen of local government councils in the state.

He lamented that Alia is more interested in patronising people outside the APC.

The APC chieftain likened the situation to “a helpless husband with a very beautiful wife that sleeps around with only his neighbours and enemies while he, the lawful husband, is deprived of his conjugal rights.”

Story continues below advertisement



Ogbaji warned that the “emergency APC stakeholders” Alia consults were those who kicked against his emergence as the party’s flagbearer in the last election, adding that they tormented him with litigation until it terminated at the Supreme Court.