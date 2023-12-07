Zamfara Govt Recovers 50 Official Cars Allegedly ‘Stolen’ By Ex-Gov, Matawalle

The Zamfara state government led by Governor Dauda Lawal has reportedly recovered all fifty vehicles allegedly stolen by his predecessor, Bello Matawalle.

During a press briefing held in Gusau on Thursday, Governor Dauda Lawal’s spokesperson, Sani Sambo, informed journalists that the recovery follows a judgement made by the Federal High Court in Sokoto last Friday.

Sambo emphasized that the process of recovering the vehicles from the former governor’s residences in Gusau and Maradun was carried out meticulously, as the former governor had previously denied possessing any government property when he left office.

Furthermore, Sambo highlighted that the administration led by Governor Dauda Lawal is committed to achieving the desired development in the state, rather than engaging in a witch hunt or tarnishing anyone’s reputation.

The controversy surrounding stolen operational vehicles at the Government House in Gusau and the misappropriation of public funds arose when Lawal assumed office as governor of Zamfara on May 29, 2023, Naija News understands.

As a result, security agencies conducted raids on Matawalle’s residences in Gusau and Maradun, leading to the recovery of several vehicles.

The former governor quickly secured a court order restraining the state government from such action, pending the court’s decision on the matter.

However, the state government pressed further to have the court in Sokoto dismiss the former governor’s suit against it.