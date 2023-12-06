‘Release Court Documents Which Ordered Seizure Of Cars In My Custody’ – Matawalle Dares Zamfara Gov, Lawal

Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle, has challenged the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, to prove where the Sokoto Federal High Court ordered the retrieval of 50 vehicles in his possession.

Naija News reported that the court on Monday, dismissed a suit filed by Matawalle over ownership of official vehicles he took away while leaving office.

Lawal’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the Federal High Court rejected Matawalle’s claims over the ownership of the official vehicles.

According to him, the former governor and his cabinet members had taken away all official vehicles belonging to the state government, leaving the present administration with nothing to use.

However, in a statement by his spokesman, Ibrahim Dosara, the minister described the remark by his successor as misleading and a lie against the court.

Matawalle insisted that nowhere in the judgement was the invasion of his private residence okayed or the retrieval of 50 vehicles donated to him and President Bola Tinubu by friends and well-wishers.

The statement read, “There is nowhere in the judgment delivered by the Federal High Court Sokoto judicial Division on Friday in the suit filed by the immediate past governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle Maradun on the breach of his fundamental rights and that of his family by the present government of Zamfara State under Dauda Lawal Dare where the court ordered force breaking of his residences in Gusau and his home town Maradun, to take away his properties and those of his family, including 50 vehicles donated to him and the presidential candidate then, Bola Ahmed Tinubu by friends and well-wishers for the campaign, being the Northwest coordinator for Tinubu/ Shettima Campaign.

“In view of the above, I am challenging the governor to release any of the court documents which stated the order to retrieve the vehicles in question.

Story continues below advertisement



“What the Federal High Court Sokoto Judicial Division did was dismiss the case filed by former Governor Bello Matawalle, following his decision to withdraw the case after a series of advice and consultations with family, friends, political associates and supporters.”