We Were Not Part Of FG’s Delegation To COP28 Climate Change Event – NLC Clarifies

The Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ) has clarified that its members were not part of the 1,411 delegates that accompanied President Bola Tinubu to the COP28 climate change event that held earlier this month.

Making this clarification in a tweet on its official X handle, the labour union cleared that all its involvement at climate change was independently funded.

In the COP28: Fact Track piece, the union said, “NLC was not part of Federal Government Delegation to COP28.”

Naija News reports that the union further detailed that it had been involved with the COP summit long before the President Bola Tinubu-led government came into office.

The union’s comment comes just as the President Tinubu-led government continues to come under heavy criticism over the number of delegates that accompanied the President to the climate change summit.

Many had faulted the President for exorbitantly flying over 1,000 delegates to the climate change event when the country was experiencing severe economic hardship.

However, the President Tinubu-led government debunked rumours that 1,411 delegates accompanied the President to the summit, stating that the government only funded the trip of 422 persons.

Meanwhile, the National President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, has sparked reactions online with his photos at the COP28 in Dubai, which emerged online.

Naija News reports that amidst the outrage over the high number of Nigeria’s delegates that attended the summit, some netizens expressed surprise after seeing Ajaero at the event.

This comes weeks after the NLC president was beaten and brutalised in Imo State by hoodlums allegedly sponsored by the state government prior to the off-cycle election in the state.

The incident also led to a nationwide strike before the federal government intervened.

However, Ajaero’s photos from COP28 have got many Nigerians talking, alleging he was compensated for the incident at Imo State.