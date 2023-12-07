Photos Of NLC President, Ajaero At COP28 In Dubai, Weeks After Attack Sparks Reactions

The National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has sparked reactions online with his photos at the COP28 in Dubai, which emerged online.

Naija News reports that amidst the outrage over the high number of Nigeria’s delegates that attended the summit, some netizens expressed surprise after seeing Ajaero at the event.

This comes weeks after the NLC president was beaten and brutalised in Imo State by hoodlums allegedly sponsored by the state government prior to the off-cycle election in the state.

The incident also led to a nationwide strike before the federal government intervened.

However, Ajaero’s photos from COP28 have got many Nigerians talking, alleging he was compensated for the incident at Imo State.

@vendomshome wrote: “One of the reasons why Nigeria can’t get better. The people who are supposed to be fighting for us are fighting for their pockets. May God see us through”

@General_Oluchi wrote: “He was beaten up and compensated with a trip to Dubai as a COP28 delegate. Habibi, come to Dubai!”

@NwefiaP1 wrote: “Lol no wonder they called off the strike”

@aai_austin wrote: “You know the way you beat your toddler and use biscuit to make up. Them don go reaffirm love for am for Duba”

@EMMANSO09170057 wrote: “That’s why I said Labour is another major problem”

@Capolutiti wrote: “Now it’s clear his aim all this years to be the Labor President is to get there and cash out. Even if you wanna cash out at least pretend you got some balls with some sharp tooth. I expected this useless labor union to condemn the high number of unneeded FG delegation to Dubai, till now no statement even on the Wike proposed 15 billion VP residence no statement so far.”

@BarcaPrincipal wrote: “Just imagine… Nigeria 🇳🇬 might never get better… What’s NLC chairman doing in Dubai with APC delegates??”

@otuo_ogbajie wrote: “I lack the proper words to use to describe or qualify this chameleonic character!”

@Ifysunshine12 wrote: “I knew that this man can not change…A leopard can never change it spot…”

@MovieCinemax1 wrote: “What a shame. Wetin this one know about climate change. 14000 attendees from Nigeria and not a single credible person”