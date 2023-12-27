Tinubu’s Performance: We Can Only Make Fully Informed Assessment After One Year – Moghalu

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has suggested that President Bola Tinubu should be assessed on the completion of his first year in office as the country’s president.

Making this suggestion in a statement made available on his official X handle, Moghalu explained that after one year, the character and direction of any government would be fully formed.

“I fully agree that we can only really begin to make a fully informed assessment of a government in Nigeria only after they have spent a year in office. That gives time even for mistakes and to correct them where possible and appropriate. Of course this does not mean we should not assess and critique governance even from Day 1. But after a year, the character and the direction (or lack it) of any government is fully formed,” Moghalu said.

Naija News reports that his comment comes a few days after Nobel Laurette, Wole Soyinka suggested that any assessment of the President Tinubu government should be done after one year.

Soyinka said he would reserve all his observations about President Bola Tinubu’s administration until one year into his tenure in May 2024.

He stated that the one-year delay gives the President enough time to “make up” for lost grounds, adding that the time frame is his personal policy.

The playwright said this on Sunday when he paid a courtesy visit to the President at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

