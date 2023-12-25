Amnesty International Reacts To The Killing of 70 People In Plateau, Faults Tinubu's Government

Rights group, Amnesty International has faulted the President Bola Tinubu-led government for failing to protect the people of Barkin-Ladi local government area of Plateau State in a fresh attack that led to the death of 70 people.

The right organization, in a statement issued on its official X account, bemoaned the failure of President Tinubu’s government to put a halt to the repeated attacks on rural communities in Plateau state.

Naija News reports that Amnesty International stated that the federal government’s flagrant failure to safeguard the people of Nigeria was increasingly becoming the norm, and that the president’s vow to end insecurity in Nigeria was empty.

A statement by the group read, “Amnesty International condemns the killing of over 70 people in fresh attacks by gunmen on some communities of Bokkos and parts of Barkin-Ladi LGA of Plateau State. The attacks that started in the night of Saturday also left dozens of people injured and displaced.

“While search is also ongoing for dozens of people missing since the attack, again and again, the Nigerian authorities have been failing to end frequent deadly attacks on rural communities of Plateau state.

“The brazen failure of the authorities to protect the people of Nigeria is gradually becoming the ‘norm.’ President Bola Tinubu said he will enact security measures in response to these attacks, but these promises have — so far — proven to be empty.

“Nigerian authorities must impartially and effectively investigate these attacks. President Bola Tinubu @officialABAT must do more than merely condemning these horrific attacks. Suspected perpetrators must be promptly brought to justice.”