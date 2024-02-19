Halt Attempt To Regulate Social Media – SERAP Tells Tinubu, National Assembly

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu-led government and the National Assembly to immediately halt plans to re-introduce a bill intended to regulate social media.

In a post via its official X account, the group explained that such a bill would brutally crack down on the rights of Nigerians.

“BREAKING: We’re again calling on the Tinubu administration and the National Assembly to immediately drop any plan/bill to regulate the social media and civil society and brutally crackdown on Nigerians’ rights,” the post by SERAP read.



Naija News recalls that SERAP had earlier threatened to take legal action against the federal government over plans to regulate social media.

The threat came amid renewed plans by President Tinubu to regulate social media.

The President, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, said this at a book launch in Lagos State on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

President Tinubu also berated the menace of social media in disseminating fake and wrong information, which has almost torn the country apart and caused violence in some states.

The Nigerian leader stressed the need to regularize the framework of news dissemination on social media to avoid misinformation in the country.

He emphasized the importance of data in policy formulation for the growth of the country, stating that no developing country can succeed without adequate and well-informed data.