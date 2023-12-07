‘We Are Not Concerned About That’ – APC Reacts To Coalition Of Seven Political Parties

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that it is not worried by the decision of seven opposition political parties to form a coalition against it.

The party said it is up to the parties to prove themselves before Nigerians.

Naija News recalls seven opposition parties formed a coalition named Concerned Political Parties (CCPP) to resist the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The coalition was formed to thwart the plot of the APC to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

The coalition is made up of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

It is reported that the political parties decided to form a coalition during a meeting held at the SDP national secretariat.

Addressing journalists, the national chairman of the SDP, Shehu Musa Gabam, said the federal government’s budget of theories can’t solve Nigeria’s economic problems.

Reacting to the development, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka was quoted to have dismissed the coalition with a wave of the hand, adding that the party won’t be distracted by the coalition.

According to The Nation, Morka said: “We also read the report of conversations around the intention of some political parties to come together. We are not concerned about that. Whatever they (opposition) do is on them. It is up to them to justify themselves before Nigerians.”