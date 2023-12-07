Shettima Meets Community, Religious Leaders Over Kaduna Bombing [Photos]

Visit President Kashim Shettima has met with community and religious leaders over the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News understands that the meeting took place on Thursday inside the Council Chamber of Kaduna State Government House.

The meeting was attended by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna, his deputy, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, and state government officials.

Recall that not less than 120 people lost their lives, and about 60 persons were injured in the incident, which occurred on Sunday night during the celebration of Maulud in the village.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has declared that those responsible for the sad incident will face appropriate punishment.

The president also announced that the victims will receive support through the new Folako Initiative, set to begin this month. Tudun Biri village will be the first to be rebuilt under this initiative.

Shettima, representing the president, visited the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital to express condolences.

He emphasized the federal government’s dedication to combating banditry in the region.