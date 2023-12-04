VP Shettima Visits Lateef Okunnu In Lagos [Photos]

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Sunday, visited elder statesman and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Lateef Olufemi Okunnu, at his Lagos residence.

Shettima said Okunnu had served the country in different capacities, some of which included the Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing and the leader of the federal government delegation to various international events.

The vice president, who visited the library of the nonagenarian, said the elder statesman was later appointed as pro-chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, in 1982.

In a statement released via his official X handle on Monday, Shettima wrote: “The Vice President, Sen.@KashimSM GCON, yesterday visited elder statesman Lateef Olufemi Okunnu SAN CON at his Lagos residence.

“The nonagenarian has served the country in different capacities, some of which included Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing 1967- 1974; Leader of the Federal Government Delegation to the Organisation of African Unity Consultative Committee on Nigeria Peace Talks to end the Civil War in 1968 and in 1969; he was appointed Leader of the Nigerian Delegation to the O.A.U. Ministerial Conference. In 1980; member of the Nigerian Delegation to the General Assembly of the U.N.O. and later appointed as pro-chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi in 1982.”

See some photos from the visit.

