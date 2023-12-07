President Tinubu Makes Four Fresh Appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of four (4) new members of the National Council on Privatization (NCP), representing the private sector in the Council.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Those appointed are:

(1) Oluwole Osin — South-West

(2) Mohammed Mustapha Bintube — North-East

(3) Olayiwola Yahaya — North-Central

(4) Akwa Effion Okon — South-South

The President charged the new members of the Council to bring the best of their private sector experience to bear in ensuring that Nigerians receive the greatest value and impact from investments that were made on their behalf.

Meanwhile, Tinubu had approved the appointment of competent individuals to contribute to the Governing Council and Management team of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

This decision aligns with the provisions outlined in Sections 71(1), 72, and 73 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010).

As disclosed by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the Chairman of the council is the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, with Felix Omatsola Ogbe serving as the Executive Secretary.

Additional members appointed to the Governing Council and Management team of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) include:

– Oritsemyiwa Eyesan, EVP Upstream, NNPCL

– Gbenga Komolafe, CEO, NUPRC

– Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens

– Nicolas Odinuwe

– Rapheal Samuel

– Sadiq Abubakar

– Olorundare Sunday Thomas