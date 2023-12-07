Tinubu Appoints NCDMB, Governing Council, Management Team

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of competent individuals to contribute to the Governing Council and Management team of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

This decision aligns with the provisions outlined in Sections 71(1), 72, and 73 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010).

As disclosed by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the Chairman of the council is the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, with Felix Omatsola Ogbe serving as the Executive Secretary.

Additional members appointed to the Governing Council and Management team of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) include:

– Oritsemyiwa Eyesan, EVP Upstream, NNPCL

– Gbenga Komolafe, CEO, NUPRC

– Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens

– Nicolas Odinuwe

– Rapheal Samuel

– Sadiq Abubakar

– Olorundare Sunday Thomas

The statement said: “President Tinubu expects this highly qualified body of experts to discharge their duties with his patriotic resolve to significantly enhance indigenous industry participation in the energy sector as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s mandate to achieve the goal of 70% indigenous content and participation in the nation’s energy industry during the lifespan of this administration.”