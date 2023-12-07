Kokori Nursed Injuries Inflicted On Him During Pro-Democracy Struggles – NUPENG

The Nigeria Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has announced the passing of renowned unionist and democracy advocate, Frank Ovie Kokori, who died at the age of 80.

NUPENG highlighted that Kokori spent his later years dealing with injuries sustained during his active years fighting for democracy.

In a statement by NUPENG’s President, Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, Kokori was commemorated as a fervent defender and promoter of workers’ and democratic rights.

The statement read, “The leadership of our great Union on behalf of the entire members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), wishes to announce the news of the passing to eternal resting abode of our former distinguished General Secretary, Comrade Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, who passed away ni the early hours of Thursday 7th December, 2023.

“Late Comrade Frank Ovie Kokori was a well-known committed and dedicated defender, promoter and fighter for workers’ rights and democratic rights of the citizens.

“He spent a life of sacrifice to struggles for emancipation of the working class globally and enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria.

“He spent years in prisons and severally brutalized in his struggles for not only the Trade Unions but in the struggles against military rule in Nigeria.

“His later years were spent nursing some of the vicious wounds inflicted on him in the course of those struggles yet like the great Warrior that he was, he still lived up to good age before he eventually surrendered to go home for a peaceful rest after those struggles for humanity.

“We love Comrade Frank Ovie Kokori but we as humans, we have to take consolations in the great and wonderful memories he left behind for us to cherish and celebrate.

“We write to express our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families and loved ones o f the late Elder Statesman.

“While the entire NUPENG family mourns the loss of a great labour icon, we also celebrate his remarkable life where he contributed to our collective struggles for the emancipation of the working people for greater good to all and sundry.

“Late Frank Ovie Kokori was also a beacon of democratic struggles in Nigeria, and he remained an advocate of democracy throughout his life.

Story continues below advertisement



“We take solace in the knowledge that Chief Frank Kokori has gone to be with his Maker and he is surely resting in the bosom of the Almighty God. May the soul of Chief Frank Kokori rest in peace.”