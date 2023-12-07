Tinubu Mourns Late NUPENG Scribe, Frank Kokori

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received the news of the passing of Frank Kokori, former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), with deepest sympathies.

Naija News reports that Kokori, a foremost figure in the June 12 struggle, had died in the early hours of Thursday after a long battle with illness.

In a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu condoled with Kokori’s family, the civil society, the government, and the people of Delta state over the deeply painful loss.

The president described the former labour leader as a man of conscience, highly principled, courageous, and true.

“Frank Kokori was a thoroughbred democrat and activist. He fought for democracy at a great personal cost. He surrendered his liberty to fight for truth and justice. He was the finest among reformers and champions of civil rights in Nigeria.

“He was a brother in the June 12 struggle. He was uncompromising, unbending, and irrepressible. He was an exemplary comrade,” the President stated.

President Tinubu, while praying for the repose of the deceased’s soul, encouraged those he left behind to take comfort in his peerless legacy.