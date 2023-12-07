Fixing Additional Headlamps On Your Car, Tricycle Is An Offence – Police Warn

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Olumuyiwa Adejobi has warned that fixing additional headlamps on vehicles and tricycles is an offence.

Issuing this warning in a tweet via his official X handle on Thursday, Adejobi detailed that such cases could be treated as either a traffic or criminal offence depending on the magnitude of the alteration.

Naija News reports that the police spokesman also disclosed that it is an offence for vehicle owners to cover the number plates of their cars in any form.

“Yes. It’s an offence to fix additional headlamps on your vehicle or bikes, and cover your number plate in any form. You see many vehicles with more than 20 headlamps. This is not allowed. It’s an offence. It could be seen as a traffic offence or criminal offence depending on the motif or magnitude of such alterations on your vehicle identification or documents,” Adejobi wrote.

Meanwhile, The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has failed to pay the rent of 22,500 police officers to be displaced from the 25 barracks marked for demolition by the Lagos State government seven months ago.

The barracks had been recommended for demolition for not meeting the structural integrity test and for vacating the barracks between May 1 and 30 to give access to rebuilding activities affected officers were promised a particular amount of money to rent temporary accommodation for two years, which the rehabilitation project is expected to last.

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, on May 3, announced the demolition, redevelopment, and reconstruction of 25 barracks and facilities in full compliance with the Lagos State government’s recommendations.

The affected barracks are Ijeh Police Barracks, Obalende; Highway Police Barracks, Ikeja; K9 Police Barracks, Keffi Street, Ikoyi; Falomo Police Barracks (A and B), Ikoyi; Bar Beach Police Barracks, Victoria Island; MOPOL 20 Barracks, Ikeja; Women Police Barracks, Obalende; MOPOL 2 Police Barracks, Keffi Street, Ikoyi; Mounted Troop, Ribadu Road, Ikoyi and Queen Barracks, Apapa.