Daddy Freeze Tackles Apostle Selman Over Failed Attempt To Raise Dead People In Mortuary

Controversial media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has tackled famous Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Joshua Selman, over a failed attempt to raise dead people in the mortuary.

Naija News reports that Selman, during a Church sermon, spoke about the process of Christian growth, narrating how he was unable to raise dead people after trying in a mortuary.

In the video, the Pastor said he quoted different scriptures he knows about resurrection, but none worked.

According to Apostle Selman, the incident made him realise it was a growth process for him, adding that what one does after disappointment shows whether one believes God.

Reacting to this, Daddy Freeze claimed it was a format, questioning if people in other professions can give excuses for growth when they cannot carry out a particular task.

He noted that over twenty famous people had died in the last two years, and none had been raised.

He captioned the video, “I like this brother, but he should tone down this particular narrative. Out of over 20 famous people wey kpai in the last 2 years only one una no fit raise and are making excuses.”