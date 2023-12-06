Why Nigerians Don’t Trust APC, PDP, Others – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said Nigerians do not trust the political parties in the country because of impunity and lack of accountability.

Akpabio stated this on Tuesday at an event organised by the Kukah Centre, with support from European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN), in Abuja.

Represented by the Senator representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly, Victor Umeh, the senate president said there is a need to reposition political parties for transparency and accountability.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State said repositioning the parties would help restore public trust and confidence in them.

Akpabio added that political parties should ensure transparency by making their expenditures public.

He said: “Political parties have not only provided platforms for citizens to participate in the democratic process but have also played a vital role in shaping our nation’s policies and governance structures.

“However, it would be remiss of us not to acknowledge the issues that have marred our democratic culture.

“These issues have led to a decrease in public trust and confidence in political parties.

“It is disheartening to witness citizens disenchanted with the very institutions that should represent their interests and safeguard their democratic rights.”