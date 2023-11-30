What Nigerians Must Do To Help Tinubu Stop Insecurity – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has identified how insecurity in Nigeria can be stopped.

Akpabio opined that insecurity in the nation will stop when Nigerians support President Bola Tinubu and the efforts of the Federal Government.

The lawmaker stated this on the floor of the Senate.

He praised security agencies for their sacrifices in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

According to him, “We believe that insecurity can and must be stopped, and it must be stopped by all Nigerians rallying around and supporting the government’s efforts.

“In our people-focused legislative agenda, we place a strong emphasis on national security, recognizing it as a cornerstone for progress.

“We remain steadfast in our determination to work collaboratively with the executive to address and overcome the security challenges confronting our nation.”

Nigeria Used 24 Years To Achieve A Feat That Took United States 185 Years – Akpabio

Meanwhile, Akpabio has said that Nigeria has achieved in 24 years a feat that took the United States 185 years to achieve.

Akpabio stated this on Wednesday during the 2024 budget presentation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the joint session of lawmakers at the National Assembly.

He stated that former senators occupy strategic positions in the executive which makes the two arms foster a healthier relationship.

He explained that with former lawmakers running the executive, a cordial relationship would be formed between the two arms of government.

He noted that the United States was able to produce two former senators in the executive arm of government when it marked its 185th anniversary.

According to him, “Mr President, the United States of America has started democracy for about 247 years. But it was only when it marked its 185th anniversary that it succeeded in producing two former senators John F Kennedy and Lyndon B Johnson as president and vice president respectively.

“But within 24 years of our democracy, we have achieved what took the United States of America 185 years to achieve.

“Not only do we have two former Distinguished Senators serving as the President and Vice President of our dear country; we also have other alumni of this Assembly in positions of public trust: Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator George Akume; the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, and other Senators in the Cabinet.

“Mr. President, Distinguished and Honorable Members, maintaining a cordial relationship with the Executive Arm has always been a requirement of the law, but now, given that our Old Boys now run the Executive, a good relationship with the Executive is a must.

“Never have we had so many bridges and connection points between these two arms of Government.

Story continues below advertisement

“So we will continue to walk hand in hand and see eye to eye with the Executive Arm while ensuring that the principles of separation of powers, as well as checks and balances as enshrined in our Constitution are observed in the overriding public interest.”