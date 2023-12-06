LeBron James Helps Los Angeles Lakers Qualify For In-Season Tournament Semis

American basketball icon, LeBron James, helped Los Angeles Lakers to upset the Phoenix Suns 106-103 in a thrilling NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament quarterfinals.

In the intense game on Tuesday, December 5, LeBron James who holds the record for the highest points scored in NBA history, scored 31 points to help his team scale through the in-form Phoenix Suns.

James, 38, helped the Lakers withstand a Kevin Durant-led rally in the second half with 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Durant’s 31 points in total helped the Suns get back into the game before James’ heroics in the fourth quarter. At the break, the Lakers led 59-47 as they dominated the first half.

After the game, LeBron James said: “I’ve been there a lot in my career and I understand the assignment.

“I was happy I was able to make a couple of plays.”

The victory sets up a semi-final match between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

In the other quarterfinal on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks 146-122, with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing a key role.

The Bucks won thanks to the 29-year-old Antetokounmpo’s 35 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds. This set up a meeting between the Bucks and Indiana Pacers in the second semifinal on Thursday.

Following the game, Antetokounmpo hailed his partnership with teammate Damian Lillard, who scored 28 points.

The Nigerian-born Greek basketball player said: “Game by game we are getting more comfortable.

“As we play more minutes we’re going to be more comfortable together. At the end of the day, I think me and him are setting the tone for the whole team.”