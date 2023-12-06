Gombe Local Government Chairman, Ali Ashaka, Dies At 58

The caretaker chairman of Gombe Local Government Council, Aliyu Usman Haruna, died on Tuesday.

Naija News learnt that Haruna had his last breath in Egypt at the age of 58.

The deceased, popularly known as Ali Ashaka, passed away at an Egyptian hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

Ashaka, the state chairman of the Association of Local Government Areas of Nigeria (ALGON), was first elected as chairman of Gombe LGA in December 2020.

After their tenure had ended in 2022, he was appointed alongside 10 others as caretaker chairmen of their respective local councils.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed sadness following the death of the local government chairman.

Yahaya described the death of Ali Ashaka as a monumental loss, not only to his family but to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The Gombe state Governor in a statement released through his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, described the deceased as a confidant, honest and loyal associate.

Story continues below advertisement



The statement read, “Late Aliyu Haruna would be remembered as a humble, humane, and remarkable politician and leader who served the state diligently in various capacities, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of many.”