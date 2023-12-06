‘Army Bombing Us Twice Was Like A Nollywood Movie’ – Victims Recount Experience

Residents of Tudun Biri in Kaduna State have claimed that they were bombed twice by the Nigerian Army.

This comes as the death toll from the tragic incident rises to 120, confirmed by officials from Amnesty International.

The airstrike, originally targeting terrorists, mistakenly hit civilians during a religious celebration.

While the Army acknowledged the bombing, initial casualty figures from the National Emergency Management Agency cited 85 deaths and 66 injuries.

The accidental bombing has drawn criticism from several stakeholders and leaders.

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the bombing.

Saudatu Alamagani, a 45-year-old resident, who spoke with Punch, recounted how the community was bombed during the celebration of Maulud, comparing the onset of the attack to a scene from a Nollywood movie.

She said while celebrating the Maulud, “The military started raining bombs on us,” adding that at first, the worshippers mistook their attackers to be bandits.

She stated that while everybody scampered for safety, dead bodies littered everywhere.

Alamagani stated that while members of the community went in search of motorcycle operators to convey the critically injured to the nearest medical facilities for treatment, the military bombed the community again.

She said, “They bombed us twice.

“It all started around 10pm when the military started bombing our community. We were celebrating the Maulud, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

“While we were looking for motorcycles to convey those that critically needed medical attention to the hospital, the military returned with the bombardment. Many villagers including women, men, children, and even pregnant women were killed during the attack.

“Four members of my family were killed in the attack. Some of the bodies of the dead littered the ground.”

Alamagani appealed to the government to assist members of the community, especially victims’ families to cushion the effect of the bomb attack.

Another survivor, 60-year-old Sulaiman Umar, also claimed that the village was bombed twice.

He stated, “I was eating that night when we were bombed. Many people died. We could hardly identify our children; some with their intestines out. They bombed us twice. After the first round of bombs, they came back to bomb us again.

“I ran into a deep forest where I slept till daybreak. We covered the dead with leaves. We separated the males from the females and covered them with leaves.”

Giving an update on the tragic incident, The Country Director of Amnesty International, Isah Sanusi, said officials of the organisation were on the ground at the affected communities and counted over 120 persons who died in the bombing.

He said, “I can confirm to you that the current number of casualties in the affected areas is more than 120 persons.

“According to our contact who was at the scene of the mass burial, there were at least 77 dead bodies in each of the mass graves. There also 17 other persons who are from adjoining villages who lost their lives in the ugly incident.”