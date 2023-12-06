Antony Blasts Ex-United Players For Not Caring About His Well-being

Manchester United winger Antony has blasted former players of the club for failing to care about his well-being.

Since Antony arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in September 2022 after Manchester United paid the club’s second-all-time highest transfer fee of £82 million, he has been one of the most criticized players at the club.

One of the former Manchester United players leading the criticism against the embattled Brazilian winger is Gary Neville who is currently working with Sky Sports as a pundit.

Amid the criticism against Antony over his performance, authorities in Brazil and the United Kingdom are looking into several claims that the Brazilian allegedly committed domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend.

Antony stated on the YouTube channel, The United Stand, that he believes the criticism he has received from the team’s former players is unwarranted.

He said: “Today, I see criticism coming from former club players and other people in the media, who unreasonably express their opinions and influence thousands of fans, sometimes even when I do not play.

“But I’ve never seen them give constructive criticism, which will help me be a better professional.

“None of them have ever sent me a message to see how I am feeling, especially during this period of turbulence that I am going through.

“The ‘digital court’ is ruining lives; contexts are left aside, and the truth no longer matters.”

Even though Antony mentioned “a period of turbulence” in his life, the allegations of domestic abuse he endured were not particularly discussed in the interview.

Recall that Brazil kicked him off the team earlier this season due to the domestic violence charges against him. He was suspended by United due to the allegation but has since returned to first-team action.