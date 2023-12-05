Soludo Let’s End It Now, Leave APGA For Us, Join APC – Njoku

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Edozie Njoku, has urged the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo to allow peace reign in the party.

Njoku stated this after an Abuja High Court ruling dismissed forgery allegations levelled against him by the Nigeria Police Force, (NPF) on Tuesday.

Naija News recalls that the NPF had on November 22, 2022, charged Njoku and the Youth leader of the political party, Chukwuemeka Nwoga, to court for allegedly conspiring with others at large to alter a judgment of the Supreme Court delivered by Justice Mary Peter Odili (rtd).

Speaking on the dismissed case, Njoku alleged that Soludo has been wasting the state’s funds in fighting him and bringing the party to its knees.

He subsequently advised the governor to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) so core members of APGA could stay in the party in peace.

Addressing reporters in Abuja, Njoku said, “Political litigation is something we’ll keep going through [in Nigeria].

“Everybody knows my case. It is not going to be perfect. It was from this court that I went and spent two days in the prison but since that day I keep saying that justice will come at last, especially when billionaires are involved.

“There’s a governor of the state who is using the state resources to unleash a war against me for what reason I don’t know. Maybe he thinks I’m not going to be a rubber-stamp who he will be controlling but he might be joking.

“He might not be serious. All I’m asking Charles Soludo to do is let us have peace in AGPA. If he wants to join APC that’s not a problem but he should allow those who believe in AGPA to settle down. I’m calling on Charles Soludo, let’s end it now.”