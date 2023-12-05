Police Present N5.6 Million Cheque To Families Of Late Officers In Sokoto

The Sokoto State command of the Nigeria Police Force has presented a cheque in the sum of N5.6 million to the families of officers who died during service to the nation.

Naija News reports that the funds were presented to the beneficiaries by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 10 Headquarters, Sokoto, AIG Abubakar Lawal Daura, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

The IGP Family Group Life Assurance Scheme and welfare scheme gave Samuel Iliah N3,432,269; Attahiru Muhammed – N1,678,200.12; and Fatima Mannir N500,000 on Monday.

During the presentation, Daura described the Inspector General of Police as a very passionate person who cares about the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, either dead or alive.

He noted that “It is as a result of this giant stride that on behalf of the IGP, I am presenting cheques worth N5,610,469.12 under the ‘IGP’s Group Life Assurance Scheme’ and IGP’s welfare scheme to the families and next of kin of deceased.”

Daura also said that the Police will continue to support its personnel who have laid down their lives for the peace and development of the country.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously for the maintenance and well-being of the families and urged the guardians to help in the education of the deceased Policemen’s families.

He also said that the IGP’s Group Life Assurance Scheme (GLAS) was intended to support the immediate families of the deceased police officers.

Naija News reports that Daura made the statement in response to a question from journalists on Monday.

In his remark, one of the beneficiaries, Samuel Iliah “thanked Almighty God for witnessing the day and appreciated the Inspector General of Police and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 10 headquarters, Sokoto, for coming to their aid, promising to make good use of the money as it comes in their time of need.”