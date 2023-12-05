Nigerian Delegates In Dubai Are Gallivating, Taking Selfies – Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, has said Nigerian delegates attending the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates are roaming around and taking selfies.

Sowore described the Dubai trip as a jamboree and a waste of money, adding that many of those who attended the event were moving around aimlessly taking selfies and posting pictures on Instagram.

He stated this on Tuesday in Abuja while addressing journalists at the Federal High Court, Abuja, where he was standing trial for trumped-up treason charges.

Sowore described the reckless spending of taxpayers’ money by the Tinubu-led government as ridiculous, unacceptable and uncalled for.

He accused the government of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians by leading such huge number of delegates to Dubai when many people at home could not afford to feed or pay school fees for their children.

He said, “There is no difference between Buhari and Tinubu’s regimes; they are the same characters and they are both sick, incompetent and corrupt. As we are speaking they are in Dubai wasting Nigeria’s money.

“They were accused of taking over 1,400 people to Dubai for a jamboree including the Inspector-General of Police leaving Nigeria to go and attend COP28 – something that has nothing to do with policing.

“In an attempt to justify the recklessness they said they only funded 422 people. What is Nigeria doing with 422 people in Dubai and average person spending at least $10,000 both for transportation and hotel and when they come back, they will collect estacode that is the kind of the country you are in.

“At the time people are suffering and incapable of celebrating Christmas because nobody can afford to travel home. Nobody can afford to feed, students can’t afford to pay school fees.

“Yet we have this useless government; I say it emphatically; the government is useless for embarking on jamboree trip to Dubai and they don’t even have time to speak.

“Majority of people that went were just moving around in Dubai taking selfies, snap-chatting and doing all kind of nonsense.”