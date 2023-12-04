‘Every Lie Has An Expiration Date’ – Sowore Knocks FG Over Explanation On Why Tinubu Didn’t Speak At COP 28 Summit In Dubai

Former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore has disagreed with the federal government over the reason given for the failure of President Bola Tinubu to speak at the COP 28 Climate Change Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Naija News recalls the Federal Government said President Tinubu did not speak at the summit as planned because it was unnecessary.

Tinubu was billed to speak at the Summit on Friday alongside other heads of state but did not, which raised questions about the country’s position at the conference.

Speaking with Premium Times on the summit’s sidelines over the weekend, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said Nigeria is tired of fancy statements and is now more action-oriented.

Tuggar stated that it is not about just giving fancy speeches but actions.

The Minister said the government wanted a change of attitude towards the conference, away from colourful speeches which are repeated every year with very little progress made.

He added that Nigeria is taking the lead in the behind-the-scenes negotiations to ensure that developed countries responsible for most of the emissions causing global warming compensate developing nations in terms of loss and damage.

However, reacting to the government’s explanation, Sowore described it as all lies and warned that all lies have an expiry date.

According to him, Tinubu went to the summit with an over-bloated delegation just to sustain a lie that the Nigerian President is healthy and knows what he is doing.

Taking to the X platform on Monday, Sowore wrote: “Nigeria lives a lie, Nigeria loves lies! close to 1,500 Nigerians at the “highest levels” accompanied @officialABAT to #COP28UAE in Dubai just to sustain a lie that he’s healthy or well, or that he is aware of his environment or that he knows what he is doing, even when all these are lies. Every lie has an expiration date!”