New Date Picked As Sowore’s Alleged Treason Case Stalls On Tuesday

The Federal Government’s alleged treason case against the Publisher of SaharaReporters and former Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowere, was put on hold on Tuesday at the Abuja Federal High Court.

Naija News reports that Sowore is facing charges of treasonable felony filed by the government.

The case was filed against him after he called for a protest dubbed #RevolutionNow on the 5th of August, 2019. On Tuesday (today), however, Sowore was scheduled to appear in court, but the proceedings were put on hold as the judge was away on national assignment.

Sowore’s lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, told journalists that the judge in charge of his client’s case was assigned to a different court in another jurisdiction. He said Sowore would have to appear for a February 14, 2024 hearing.

It could be recalled that on the last adjourned date on November 15, Justice Nwite had threatened to strike out the four-year-long case if the government failed to obey an order of the court to serve the charge on the second defendant.

However, the prosecuting counsel, Ms Mariam Okorie, said she was not aware if the second defendant, Olawale Bakare, had been served with the notice.

Abubakar, Sowore’s counsel, said the prosecution team was trying to frustrate his client by failing to serve him with the second defendant’s hearing notice.

He added that he had written to the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice asking for the charge to be dropped so Sowore could take his plea and face trial.

The prosecutor also said that since they had already written to the Minister, they would need to wait for his response to know the next step.

At the time, Justice Nwite had said he was inclined to grant the request for an adjournment, provided the prosecution team complied with the court’s order to serve the other defendant by the next adjournment date.

The judge had warned that if the court’s order to serve the second defendant was not complied with, the matter would be struck out.