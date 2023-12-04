Tragedy Strikes ATBU As Final-Year Student Is Stabbed To Death By Robbers

The tragic killing of Joseph Obiaje Agbabaidu, a final-year student at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, has resulted in tension in the area.

Robbers fatally stabbed the 500-level Geology student in an attempt to snatch his phone on Saturday evening around 7:00 p.m., according to reports by Vanguard.

He was said to be heading to his residence at Yelwan Tudu, which is about one kilometre from the school gate, when a robbery gang stabbed him in an attempt to steal his phone.

Naija News gathered that despite medical efforts to save him, Joseph Obiaje Agbabaidu passed away on Sunday morning.

“In the wake of this heartbreaking loss, we implore the school management, the police, and the Bauchi State government to prioritize and enhance the security of students within the state.

“Our community should not have to endure such sorrow. Proactive measures are crucial to preventing further tragedies. May the soul of Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph rest in peace,” a student who pleaded anonymity said.

As a result, a student protest erupted in and around the school vicinity in the Yelwa area of the Bauchi metropolis on Monday morning. However, law enforcement authorities in patrol vehicles swiftly intervened to regain control and ensure the maintenance of law and order.