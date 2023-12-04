One Dies In Tragic Lagos House Fire

There was an inferno on Monday morning at number 49, Ogunjebe Street, Adealu Bus Stop, Dopemu-Agege, area of Lagos State.

Naija News learnt that the devastating fire affected the upper floor of a four-flat, two-bedroom building. One individual, identified as a male adult, was trapped in the incident and is said to have lost his life.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said: “We received a distress call at about 04:56hrs of a fire outbreak at 49 Ogunjebe Street, Adealu Bus Stop, Dopemu-Agege, Lagos. It is a Fire met well alight on the upper floor of a storey building consisting of four flats of two bedrooms used as residents. The Fire was however confined to the rear flat on the upper floor where it emanated before eventually being put out.

“The building is a two-bedroom flat with household contents in it, and one male adult was recovered (suspected dead).”

“The supposed cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as fire fighting operation has been concluded while the investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the fire.”

Meanwhile, five people were killed and 11 others were injured in a car accident on Saturday along the Calabar-Itu route in Cross River State.

Naija News reports that the collision happened at about 3 p.m. between a Nissan Caravan with the registration number GWB532XY and a Mark Truck with no registration number.

According to a statement published on Sunday by Matthew Olonisaye, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Akwa Ibom Command, the tragedy was caused by speeding.

According to the statement signed by the command’s Public Enlightenment Officer, Mr Paul James, the disaster could have been averted if the motorists had followed safety laws.

The statement said that “A fatal crash occurred on Saturday, December 2, 2023, along the Itu-Calabar Road by Ayadehe at about 1510hrs.

“The crash involved a Nissan Caravan with Registration number GWB532XY and a Mark Truck with NO registration number.

“Eleven males and five females were involved, and three out of the five females and two out of the 11 males involved were confirmed dead, while the remaining 11 male and female occupants sustained injuries of various degrees.

”When the report of the incident was received, the FRSC operatives mobilised and moved over to attend to the situation. Upon arrival at the crash scene, the injured ones were moved to nearby hospitals for prompt medical attention while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

“When an inquiry was made as to the cause of the crash, it was gathered that the causal factor to the crash was speed-related, according to eyewitnesses. After the evacuation of the victims, the road was cleared of the wreckages to enable free-flow of traffic.”

The sector commander issued a warning to drivers, in particular, about speeding, driving the wrong way, and careless parking.

He emphasized the need for drivers to be aware of their surroundings and cautioned passengers not to overlook drivers who violate traffic laws.