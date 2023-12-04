Five Burnt to Death, 11 Injured In Fatal Auto Crash in Cross River

Five people were killed and 11 others were injured in a car accident on Saturday along the Calabar-Itu route in Cross River State.

Naija News reports that the collision happened at about 3 p.m. between a Nissan Caravan with the registration number GWB532XY and a Mark Truck with no registration number.

According to a statement published on Sunday by Matthew Olonisaye, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Akwa Ibom Command, the tragedy was caused by speeding.

According to the statement signed by the command’s Public Enlightenment Officer, Mr Paul James, the disaster could have been averted if the motorists had followed safety laws.

The statement said that “A fatal crash occurred on Saturday, December 2, 2023, along the Itu-Calabar Road by Ayadehe at about 1510hrs.

“The crash involved a Nissan Caravan with Registration number GWB532XY and a Mark Truck with NO registration number.

“Eleven males and five females were involved, and three out of the five females and two out of the 11 males involved were confirmed dead, while the remaining 11 male and female occupants sustained injuries of various degrees.

”When the report of the incident was received, the FRSC operatives mobilised and moved over to attend to the situation. Upon arrival at the crash scene, the injured ones were moved to nearby hospitals for prompt medical attention while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

“When an inquiry was made as to the cause of the crash, it was gathered that the causal factor to the crash was speed-related according to eyewitnesses. After evacuation of the victims, the road was cleared of the wreckages to enable free-flow of traffic.”

The sector commander issued a warning to drivers, in particular, about speeding, driving the wrong way, and careless parking.

He emphasized the need for drivers to be aware of their surroundings and cautioned passengers not to overlook drivers who violate traffic laws.