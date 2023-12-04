‘It Is Not Done, Personality Matters’ – Ooni Demands Review Of Constitution Making Council Chairmen More Powerful Than Monarchs

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has demanded a review of the constitution to give Nigerian traditional monarchs more authority than the council chairmen.

Naija News reports that the Ooni, represented by Onifegunwa of Ifegunwa, Oba Adedire Adewole Solomon, made these remarks in Abuja during the eighth anniversary of the Nigeria Most Influential Awards.

Ooni lamented that the powers of traditional rulers have been diminished, and a constitutional review is necessary because personality matters.

The revered monarch added that it is bad for Nigeria that even the chairman of a local government wields more authority than traditional rulers.

He said, “As the established authorities, we require a review of the constitution. According to our constitution, the government has complete authority over the traditional ruler. There is a clause in the constitution that makes the king less powerful to the extent that even a local government chairman has power over a monarch. It is not done, there should be a review. Position is good, but personality matters.

“Ooni is extremely simple. He is a realist. With that, he is aware of the needs of people and communities. It makes no difference where you stand, but how close are you to the grassroots?

“The Ooni previously told the National Assembly members that although they live in wealth and luxury, how many of them can spend a week in their hometowns and villages? It’s what we Kings do.”