Tinubu Meets UAE President, Al Nahyan In Dubai [Photos]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, met with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a post via his official X handle on Sunday, the presidential aide, Dada Olusegun, said both leaders had a productive discussion to strengthen the robust partnership between Nigeria and the UAE.

The presidential aide added that both leaders reaffirmed their mutual dedication to enhancing connections.

