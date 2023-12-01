Tinubu Arrives COP28 Summit Venue, Meets Guterres, Al-Jaber

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at Expo City in Dubai, the venue of the 28th edition of the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP28) Summit.

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, welcomed the Nigerian leader,

COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber also received President Tinubu at the Summit venue.

The conference is organised by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

At the event, President Tinubu would deliver a national statement at the summit highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.

Mindful of the severe impact of climate change on Nigeria, such as desertification, flooding, erosion, drought, and national security risks arising from there, President Tinubu will maximize the opportunity afforded by the platform to advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations, while reminding developed countries of their public pledge to provide $100 billion annually for support to localized initiatives to address climate change-related challenges.

The President’s message will also focus on holding businesses and institutions accountable, reflecting Nigeria’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices.