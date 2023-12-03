Suspected Killers Of Imo DPO, Inspector Arrested [Photos]

The suspected murderers of a Divisional Police Officer and an Inspector in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State have been apprehended by the police authorities.

The State Commissioner of Police, Danjuma Aboki, announced the arrest of the suspects during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters in Owerri, the state capital, during the weekend, Naija News reports.

He credited the success of the operation to the tireless efforts of the police and other security operatives in uncovering the killers of the police officers.

The Commissioner also revealed that the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network camp at Umuohie in Ngor Okpala LGA of the state was invaded during the operation, leading to the dislodgement of several terrorists and the recovery of numerous arms and ammunition from the miscreants.

Aboki noted that some other criminals were also arrested for various criminal cases ranging from IPOB/ESN terrorism activities, armed robbery, murder, stealing/receiving stolen properties, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

“These are suspects that are evidently linked to respective cases against them while other miscreants were neutralised in fierce gun battle that ensued between them and the police team,” he stated.

The police commissioner added: “In the course of the investigation, a total number of 18 assault rifles, five AK-47 rifles, six pump actions and 359 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspects, including six vehicles, motorcycles, charms, military camouflage, police and other incriminatory items.

“Following the murder of the DPO of Ahiazu Mbaise and an inspector of police on 27th of November 2023 at Ahiara junction in Ahiazu-Mbaise by elements suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed militia security network and the subsequent confession of suspects arrested, on 29th of last month, stormed the camp of criminal syndicate at Umuohie in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, dislodged the terrorists recovered two automotive pump action rifles and six rounds of live cartridges.”

The arrest of the suspects is considered a breakthrough by police operatives, the Joint Task Force (JTF) and troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, who, since November 27, started combing the crime scene for evidence, Naija News reports.