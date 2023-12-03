Nollywood Actress Blasts Men, Reveals Why She Is Still Single At 34

Nollywood actress cum media personality, Moet Abebe, has revealed why she is still single at 34.

Naija News reports that the fast-rising actress, in a recent episode of the Bahd and Boujee Podcast co-hosted by her and reality star Tolanibaj, said she is yet to find a sensible man.

She lamented that she is still single because most men are senseless and not ready to baby any man.

She said, “I’m still single because I’ve issue with men. My issue with men is that they don’t have sense.”

In related news, a former Big Brother Naija Housemate and disc jockey, Tolanibaj, has lamented about her failed romantic relationships.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, co-hosted by her and On-Air Personality, Moet Abebe, She said all the men she had dated in the past ended up not marrying her.

The reality TV star said she had dated seven and thought every one of them was her future husband, but they always left her.

Tolanibaj said she had concluded that what was currently left in the dating pool were remnants, stressing that all the good men were taken.