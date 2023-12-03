Fire Razes NTA Network Centre [Video]

Fire on Sunday razed structures at Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Sokoto Network Centre.

Naija News reports that the cause of the fire has not been ascertained as at the time of filing in this report.

The fire that gutted parts of operational building of NTA Sokoto network centre has been put off by the combined efforts of staff and intervention of fire fighters.

The inferno which lasted for more than three hours is now under control and has not affected the studio, equipment and other sensitive operational areas.

Engineers suspect that the fire may have been as a result of high electricity voltage.

The OB Van, equipment and office furniture have also been saved from the inferno.

This is coming 24 hours after the Head of Service Office in the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, was gutted by fire on Saturday, which affected Block C in the complex.

The Director of Communications for the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mohammad Ahmed, confirmed the incident, noting that the fire that occurred in Block C was caused by an explosion in the Electrical Utility Room on the third floor.

The room, he said, was being used as a solar and inverter room by the current occupant, the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ahmed revealed that the incident was brought under control by the Federal and FCT Fire Services at around 5:00 p.m., noting that the fire affected the utility rooms on the second to the eighth floors of the building.

During the operation, Permanent Secretaries from the Common Services Office-OHCSF, Lydia S. Jafiya, and the Special Duties Office, Faruk Yusuf Yabo, as well as directors from the affected MDAs were present on the scene, Naija News learnt.