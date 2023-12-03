FA Cup 3rd Round Fixtures – Arsenal To Play Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City Draw Confirmed

FA Cup third-round fixtures have been confirmed, with English Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal scheduled for a face-off.

Naija News reports that the complete draw was made on Sunday ahead of the third-round game scheduled for January 6 and 7.

From the fixtures, struggling Chelsea will take on Preston and Manchester City to play Huddersfield. Tottenham Hotspur will play against Burnley, while Manchester United are away at Wigan Athletic.

Below is the full fixture for the FA Cup third round:

Arsenal v Liverpool

Story continues below advertisement



Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham or Yeovil Town

Stoke City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Norwich City vs Crewe or Bristol Rovers

West Ham vs Bristol City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Fulham vs Rotherham United

West Bromwich Albion vs Aldershot or Stockport County

Southampton vs Alfreton Town or Walsall

AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate vs Ipswich Town

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

Milwall vs Leicester City

Watford vs Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

Sunderland vs Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

Swansea City vs Morecambe

Chelsea vs Preston North End

QPR vs Bournemouth

Coventry City vs Oxford United

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United

Maidstone United vs Stevenage or Port Vale

Newport County or Barnet vs Eastleigh or Reading

Hull City vs Birmingham City