FA Cup 3rd Round Fixtures – Arsenal To Play Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City Draw Confirmed
FA Cup third-round fixtures have been confirmed, with English Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal scheduled for a face-off.
Naija News reports that the complete draw was made on Sunday ahead of the third-round game scheduled for January 6 and 7.
From the fixtures, struggling Chelsea will take on Preston and Manchester City to play Huddersfield. Tottenham Hotspur will play against Burnley, while Manchester United are away at Wigan Athletic.
Below is the full fixture for the FA Cup third round:
Arsenal v Liverpool
Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers
Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham or Yeovil Town
Stoke City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Norwich City vs Crewe or Bristol Rovers
West Ham vs Bristol City
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
Fulham vs Rotherham United
West Bromwich Albion vs Aldershot or Stockport County
Southampton vs Alfreton Town or Walsall
AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate vs Ipswich Town
Peterborough United vs Leeds United
Milwall vs Leicester City
Watford vs Chesterfield or Leyton Orient
Sunderland vs Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United
Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United
Gillingham vs Sheffield United
Swansea City vs Morecambe
Chelsea vs Preston North End
QPR vs Bournemouth
Coventry City vs Oxford United
Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United
Maidstone United vs Stevenage or Port Vale
Newport County or Barnet vs Eastleigh or Reading
Hull City vs Birmingham City