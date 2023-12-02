We Will Sanction You For Indecent Working Condition – FG Sends Message To Employers

The Federal Government has announced that it plans on sanctioning employers over indecent working conditions that contravene local and international labour laws.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong stated this on Friday during the inauguration of the Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP) III in Abuja.

Naija News understands that the DWCP was inaugurated to promote jobs, guarantee rights at work, extend social protection, and promote social dialogue.

The program was organised by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Speaking during the programme, Lalong lamented that some workers are exposed to poor working conditions, low pay, long work hours and low unionism rate, and unsafe working environments.

Lalong said workers in the informal economy are exposed to poor working conditions, low pay, long work hours and low unionism rate, and unsafe working environments, while well-paying jobs that offer social protection benefits are the exception.

He said, “As well as the absence of efficient employment and job creation opportunities and conditions of underemployment, among others.

“Government is aware of some of these employers’ activities, who disregard the extant labour laws due to the pursuit of profit.

“This creates work environments that frustrate the attainment of decent work for employers or employees because of the quest for profit.

“Many workers are exploited and make the work in very indecent and intolerable conditions, which negate all local and international labour laws.