Southeast: We Are Your Friends, Please Stop Turning Police Officers Wives To Widows – Arase Begs Gunmen

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase has decried the killing of security personnel, especially police officers, in the South East.

He lamented that wives of police officers in the region are fast becoming widows as a result of attacks by gunmen.

Speaking via a statement by the Commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the former IGP insisted that they have resolved the perceived marginalization of the zone in police representation in the country.

Arase stated this when leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He begged Ohanaeze to let the killers know that the police were not their enemy.

“You should let the killers know that the police are not their enemy. They have not done anything wrong. The Force has lost quite a number of serving officers in the South East.

“We are your friends, stop making police wives widows, they are your sisters,” Arase said.

Earlier, the leader of the Ohanaeze delegation, Elder Onwu Arua, noted that the association is worried that people of the South East are not showing interest in the ongoing police recruitment exercise.