Economic Crisis: Presidency Surprised That South East Has Not Spearheaded Any Protests – Isiguzoro

A chieftain of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has praised people of the South East for abstaining from any form of protests against President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He noted that the calmness from the southeast, despite the protests from other regions has left many, including the presidency

The Ohanaeze chieftain lamented that the southeast has always suffered governmental neglect since the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari till now.

Speaking via a statement on Sunday, the factional Secretary-General of Ohanaeze commended the southeast for refraining from spearheading any protests.

He urged Tinubu to implement the recommendations of the 2014 Constitutional Conference amid the hardship confronting Nigeria.

The statement read in part, “In the wake of nationwide uproar and agitation sparked by escalating living costs, economic distress, and famine, a resolute calmness emanates from the Old Eastern Nigeria, comprising the Southeast and South-South region

“The striking serenity and resolute silence amidst the prevalent anger and upheaval in the North and Southwest have left many, including the Presidency and the North, astounded.

“The preeminent Igbo socio-cultural organization and unwavering advocate for the Igbo people, commends the citizens of the Old Eastern region, particularly the Southeast, for their exceptional acumen and sagacity in abstaining from spearheading protests against President Tinubu and the Federal Government amid economic hardships.

“Since the inception of the Buhari regime in 2015 to the current Tinubu administration, the Southeast has borne the brunt of governmental neglect and discrimination.

“Whether it be the Center’s exclusions, the wanton demolition of Igbo properties in Lagos without federal intervention, the systematic burning of Igbo markets in the Southwest, minimal federal ministerial appointments, or the unjust incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu juxtaposed with the favoured treatment of figures like Sowore and Igboho, the injustices meted out to the Southeast are glaring.”