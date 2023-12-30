Major Investments In Nigeria Are Owned By The Igbos – Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has advised Igbo leaders to devise ways of dialoguing with the Federal Government to address their legitimate grievances.

The lawmaker lamented that despite South-East’s economic strengths, agitations in the zone have caused many losses.

Abbas stated this in his address at the launch of the Peace in the South East Project, a brainchild of the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

According to him, the wave of insecurity in the region has continued to paralyze socio-economic endeavours in the region.

He argued that the South-East has remained an economic powerhouse in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, leading in trade and commerce.

Speaking at the event held in Bende, Abia State, Abbas stated that the peace in the South-East was invariably the peace and progress of Nigeria.

The Speaker said, “Between 1956 and 1965, the then Eastern region was regarded as the fastest-growing economy in Africa and Asia. Indeed, the South-East has remained an economic powerhouse in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, leading in trade and commerce.

“From Aba to Adamawa and Enugu to Europe, Igbo are known to be entrepreneurial, resourceful, peace-loving, savvy, tenacious and peace-loving. That is the character of the Igbo. That is who you are. Three of your cities, Aba, Onitsha, and Nnewi, are among the most industrialised in Nigeria.

“A sizeable chunk of the major investments in many parts of Nigeria are Igbo-owned. Your contributions to the Nigerian economy, either through imports, business investments, or Diaspora remittances, among others, are indisputable.

“The contributions of the Igbo are apparent not only with regard to the economy but also in all fields of human endeavour, including literature, academia, the creative industry and many more.”