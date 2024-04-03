Wike Gets 7-Days Ultimatum To Apologize To Igbos

Advertisement

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been given a 7-day ultimatum to apologize to the Igbo community in Nigeria.

Wike was told by the Chairman, Igbo Community Assembly, Apo in Abuja, Ositadinma Patrick Nwoye, to apologize or face the wrath of all Igbos and the gods of Igbo land.

Nwoye issued the warning in a statement to newsmen in Abuja over the alleged derogatory comments Wike made against the Igbos during the demolition of a housing estate belonging to Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

The Minister was accused of making derogatory statements against the Igbo race.

Nwoye, in his statement, also called on Wike to note that Abuja is not Port Harcourt, adding that such statements do not promote unity and peace in Nigeria.

“It has come to our notice about the alleged derogatory statement of Hon. Minister of Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike when he went to demolish the property of one of our illustrious sons in person of Hon. Evangelist Prince Nicholas Chukwujekwu Ukachukwu.

“Such derogatory statement is totally uncalled for and should not be swept under the carpet. Because we the Igbos are not commoners in this country Nigeria and the world at large. Which is why we have to address this world Press Conference to keep the records straight.

“Wike should apologise to the Igbos for using the alleged derogatory language.

“That ‘why should an Igbo man be given such massive land and there?’ and that he has dealt with Igbos in Port Harcourt that he will do same here in Abuja.

“We want to remind him that Abuja is not Port Harcourt,” Nwoye said.

Nwoye who presented copies of ministerial approvals for the Asokoro Estate as well as copies of the court order preventing the demolition of the estate, faulted the Minister for going ahead with the demolition.

He said: “We also want to ask Nyesom Ezenwo Wike other fundamental questions on the said Asokoro land matter.

“Question No. 1. Was there a court order restraining the demolition? Question No. 2 If there was, why was it not obeyed?”

“He told Nigerians that their was no ministerial approval for the said Asokoro land but with me here is a copy of the ministerial approval.

“He (Wike) is lying. We also have copies of the court orders. We also have copies of proof of service to show that he was duly served.”

The group described Wike’s action as mere intimidation, hatred and envy for the Igbos and called on President Bola Tinubu to call the minister to order.