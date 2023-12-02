Rivers Government Signs Agreement To Construct 20,000 Affordable Houses

Two private enterprises and the Rivers State Government have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to construct 20,000 affordable housing units for middle-class and lower-class individuals, as well as to establish a central spare part market within the state.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara stated following the signing ceremony at Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday that the event fits with his goal of providing affordable housing for low-income earners.

Naija News reports that Pricewise Home Nigeria Limited would be responsible for carrying out the housing developments, while Gosh Project Limited would develop the automotive spare part market.

Regarding the planned spare part market, Governor Fubara stated that the initiative is a part of his campaign pledge to the Igbo-dominated spare part vendors in exchange for their electoral support.

According to him, the market for spare parts would serve as a hub for vehicle dealerships and maintenance.

In keeping with his administration’s goal of building new, livable cities, Fubara clarified that the market, which would be situated outside of Port Harcourt, would contribute to the state’s continued development.

He stated that investors may benefit from the tranquillity of Rivers State and its wealth of natural and human resources.

The governor assured that his government will continue to prioritize meeting the needs of the state’s citizens.